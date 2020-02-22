Benji Madden pens heartfelt post for wife Cameron Diaz, daughter Raddix

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 22 (ANI): Musician Benji Madden penned a heartfelt note for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz and daughter.

Madden took to Instagram to express his feelings through the note that he posted along with a sketch of three roses.

"My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude, Everyday, I feel so lucky," the 40-year-old musician wrote.

"Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes," he further wrote.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first baby girl - Raddix- earlier in January this year. (ANI)

