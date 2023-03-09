'Better Call Saul' fame Bob Odenkirk starring in Tommy Wiseau's 'The Room' remake

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Hollywood star Bob Odenkirk has revealed that he's starring in a remake of the 2003 cult film 'The Room' taking on the lead role of Johnny, originated by the film's writer and director Tommy Wiseau.

According to Variety, an American media company, Slashfilm first reported on the project Wednesday morning. The 'Better Call Saul' star corroborated the contained details through a post on his Twitter account.

"This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could...and I had a BLAST," Odenkirk wrote Wednesday evening.



Buzz around the remake of 'The Room' had already emerged on social media in recent weeks even before Odenkirk's comment on it.

Variety has reported that according to the report, the production comes from Acting For a Cause, an organization that has raised money for various charitable causes by asking for donations tied to digital performances. Founded and directed by Brando Crawford, the group has welcomed names like Zazie Beetz, Julia Fox, Alex Wolff and Justice Smith before.

Odenkirk reportedly began filming for his role in January. There is no set release date for the remake. Cameron Kasky, who is associated with the project, has also released photographs of actor Bella Heathcoate on site, who appears to play the femme fatale. Lisa.

'The Room', one of the greatest cult films of the twentieth century, came from a chaotic, secretly funded indie production to terrible reviews and low attendance.

It wasn't long, however, before the picture found an appreciative following, with Wiseau taking advantage of the situation by arranging and appearing at late-night showing in Los Angeles. To this day, Wiseau promotes the film in person, as per Variety. (ANI)

