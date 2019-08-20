Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons being eyed for Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Betty Gilpin who earned an Emmy nomination for Netflix's 'Glow', is being eyed to come on board Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft', a sci-fi action film.

Along with Gilpin, J.K. Simmons is also in talks to join the cast of the film which already includes Yvonne Strahovski.

The upcoming feature is being helmed by Chris McKay with the script penned by Zach Dean, reported Variety.

It follows the story of a man who is to fight a war in the future where the fate of humanity depends on his ability to confront his past. The production is expected to begin at the end of this summer.

With David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner as producers, Skydance is bankrolling the film with Paramount on board for distribution.

Gilpin was last seen in Disney-Fox's comedy film 'Stuber' and will next appear in Sony's 'Grudge' reboot. Along with it, she also has Netflix's 'Coffee & Kareem' to come out next year.

Meanwhile, Simmons who won an Oscar for 'Whiplash' will next be seen in crime thriller '21 Bridges' opposite Chadwick Boseman.

The trailer of the flick was unveiled at the 2019 Comic-Con at San Diego earlier in July. It features an NYPD detective played by Chadwick Boseman, who sets out to hunt for a pair of cop killers and unfolds a huge and surprising conspiracy.

'21 Bridges' will release on September 27 this year. (ANI)

