Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons
Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons

Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons being eyed for Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft'

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Betty Gilpin who earned an Emmy nomination for Netflix's 'Glow', is being eyed to come on board Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft', a sci-fi action film.
Along with Gilpin, J.K. Simmons is also in talks to join the cast of the film which already includes Yvonne Strahovski.
The upcoming feature is being helmed by Chris McKay with the script penned by Zach Dean, reported Variety.
It follows the story of a man who is to fight a war in the future where the fate of humanity depends on his ability to confront his past. The production is expected to begin at the end of this summer.
With David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner as producers, Skydance is bankrolling the film with Paramount on board for distribution.
Gilpin was last seen in Disney-Fox's comedy film 'Stuber' and will next appear in Sony's 'Grudge' reboot. Along with it, she also has Netflix's 'Coffee & Kareem' to come out next year.
Meanwhile, Simmons who won an Oscar for 'Whiplash' will next be seen in crime thriller '21 Bridges' opposite Chadwick Boseman.
The trailer of the flick was unveiled at the 2019 Comic-Con at San Diego earlier in July. It features an NYPD detective played by Chadwick Boseman, who sets out to hunt for a pair of cop killers and unfolds a huge and surprising conspiracy.
'21 Bridges' will release on September 27 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:36 IST

Mike Johnson addresses romance rumours with Demi Lovato

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson made a revelation about the romance rumours with singer Demi Lovato.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:32 IST

Meryl Streep starrer 'Let Them All Talk' goes to HBO Max

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): HBO Max, an upcoming video on demand service has landed a deal with Meryl Streep starrer 'Let Them All Talk'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:00 IST

Bollywood mourns Khayyam

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Several Bollywood stars paid tributes to Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi who breathed his last on Monday at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:51 IST

Mystery awaits Kristen Stewart in 'Underwater' trailer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Kristen Stewart comes out as a fighter as a mystery awaits her in the recently released trailer of her forthcoming film 'Underwater'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:45 IST

Tracy Morgan roped in for 'Coming 2 America' sequel

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Tracy Morgan has been roped in against Eddie Murphy in Paramount's popular 1988 comedy-drama 'Coming 2 America'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:44 IST

Things will never turn good between Miley Cyrus and Liam...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Ever since the news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's separation has popped up, the couple is making headlines for some or the other reason.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:28 IST

Veteran music composer Khayyam passes away

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Legendary music director-composer Khayyam famed for his compositions in films like 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan' breathed his last at the age of 92 on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire to host 2019 CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is all set to host the 2019 CMA Awards but unlike the past 11 years, singer Brad Paisley won't join her on stage. Instead, Underwood is getting a little help from music icons and guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:46 IST

Ryan Murphy's Netflix debut 'The Politician' shows Ben Platt's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The trailer of Ryan Murphy's first Netflix show 'The Politician' starring Ben Platt is finally here and it features hallmarks of Murphy - glamour, drama and bad behaviour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:04 IST

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to call off Pakistan visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who had plans of travelling to Pakistan later this year, might be taking a rain-check on their upcoming visit due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:42 IST

'The Morning Show' trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The trailer of 'The Morning Show', featuring Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon, and Emmy Award winners Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:42 IST

Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of his character from 'Coolie No. 1'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' and introduced his character Kuwar Mahinder Pratap.

Read More
iocl