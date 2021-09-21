Betty Gilpin roped in for Showtime drama 'Three Women'

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor Betty Gilpin has joined the cast of the upcoming Showtime drama series 'Three Women'.

Betty has joined previously announced cast members Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise for the series that is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.

According to Variety, the series has been described as a portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. There is Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspiration love story, and Maggie, a North Dakota student who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.



Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular 'ordinary' women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Reportedly, the 'Glow' actor will portray the role of Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.

Taddeo will also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming series. Laura Eason will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum will also executively produce with Louise Friedberg who will both executively produce and direct the first two episodes. (ANI)

