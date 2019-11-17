Beyonce and JAY-Z (File photo)
Beyonce and JAY-Z enjoy casino night in Florida

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:18 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Ahead of attending the hip-hop billionaire's foundation gala, pop singer Beyonce and husband JAY-Z made the most of their time in Hollywood.
The famous couple was seen hitting the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday (local time), reported People magazine.
Beyonce donned a sparkly sequinned gown and accessorised the look with a matching jewelled clutch.
The mother of three sported her long hair down in loose waves. She paired the look with dangling earrings and strappy heels.
Her 49-year-old husband opted for a classy look as he wore a black suit paired with a white dress shirt underneath.
The duo spent the night in the town, a day after before JAY-Z's big event, The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, which is a major fundraising event of the year for the artist's titular foundation.
According to Billboard, the benefits earned from the event will directly go towards the Shawn Carter Foundation's scholarship fund, college preparation workshops, goodwill programming and study abroad opportunities.
"Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family. I'm looking forward to continuing that mission at this year's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we'll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way," JAY-Z told the outlet in October. (ANI)

