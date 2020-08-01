Beyonce drops 'Black Is King' visual album

Washington D.C. [USA], August 1 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Beyonce's much anticipated visual album, 'Black Is King', arrived on Friday (local time).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 38-year-old singer initially announced the news with a surprise one-minute trailer for the visual album, which has also been described as a film - on her website in June, giving fans a first look at the 'Lion King'-inspired release'

'Black Is King' is written, directed and executive produced by Beyonce. It premiered globally via Disney+ about a year after the theatrical release of the 'Lion King' remake, in which Beyonce voiced as Nala.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Black Is King' is based on the music from Beyonce's 2019 soundtrack for the animated film, 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

It also features appearances by American actor Childish Gambino, rapper Kendrick Lamar, singer Pharrell Williams, Beyonce's husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Earlier, a release promised that the visual album will highlight "the voyages of Black families, throughout time" and tell the story of "a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.

The visual album - 'Black Is King 'is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture." (ANI)

