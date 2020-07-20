Beyonce drops trailer of 'Black Is King' visual Album on Disney Plus

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): Weeks after the grand announcement of her song 'Black is King,' 24-time Grammy award winner Beyonce' on Sunday (local time) dropped the trailer of the song on online video streaming platform Disney Plus.

The new album, which is based on the soundtrack of Disney's 'The Lion King: The Gift' has been curated and executive produced by Beyonce'.

The trailer of the video song features the musician's daughter Blue Ivy Carter and several other celebrities like Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake and Jessie Reyez.

According to a press release cited by Variety, 'Black Is King,' promises to reimagine the lessons from 'The Lion King' for "today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

The trailer further features the 38-year-old musician narrating in the background of the trailer.

"You, who were formed by the heat of the galaxy, what a thing to be. Both unique and familiar. To be one and the same. And still unlike any other. Life is a set of choices. Lead or be led astray. Follow your light or lose it," Beyonce says as she narrates in the background.

The trailer comes with a vibrant cinematography borrowing imagery from 'The Lion King,' with quotes from the movie appearing at several moments throughout the video.

According to Variety, the visual album has been filmed in South Africa, Los Angeles, New York, London, West Africa and Belgium.

The visual album has a brief appearance of Oscar-winning Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong'o.

The visual album 'Black Is King' pays tribute to voyages of Black families throughout time. It tells the story of a young king's "transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity."

The much-awaited album is all set to drop on the online streaming platform Disney Plus on July 31.


