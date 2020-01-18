Beyonce gifts new Adidas x Ivy Park collection to some famous Hollywood personalities

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 17 (ANI): American singer Beyonce gave away her upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection to some of the famous Hollywood personalities, ahead of its release date.

American television stars that had the opportunity to receive the new collection included actor Reese Witherspoon, rapper Cardi B, singer Janelle Monae, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, model Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, Laverne Cox and Yara Shahidi.

All of them acknowledged the gift by sharing Instagram pictures and videos decked up in their new red and orange duds.

Reese posted a video unboxing the gift and captioned, "Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?"



American singer Janelle thanked Beyonce for the beautiful pieces and even posted a picture wearing one of the outfits.



The 'Orange is the New Black Star' Laverne shared a video decked up in the sizzling piece and further thanked the singer and Adidas for the same.



Yara who is an American actor, model and activist wrote, "It's officially my fave day ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK," along with the video on her Instagram account.



Comedian Ellen praised and expressed her love for Beyonce by sharing a video unboxing the collection.



"Thank you, @Beyonce. I love my big orange box. Your new clothes are really cool too. @WeAreIvyPark @adidas," read the caption of the post. (ANI)

