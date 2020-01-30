Beyonce pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant

California [USA], Jan 30 (ANI): American singer Beyonce on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant days after he lost his life along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash.

The 38-year-old singer shared a series of pictures of the late NBA legend and his daughter on her Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Bryant is seen kissing his daughter Gianna often called Gigi.

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe," the singer captioned the picture.

Beyonce also shared a smiling picture of Gigi and a childhood picture of Bryant.

This social media-based tribute of the singer to the late sports figure came after his wife broke her silence on the sudden demise of Bryant.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers.

Hollywood artists including Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz want the National Basketball Association (NBA) to change their logo to honour Kobe Bryant.

Billboard reported that the NBA has discussed numerous ways of celebrating Kobe's legacy, one of the major changes they have in mind is switching the NBA's longtime logo from Jerry West to a silhouette of the Black Mamba. (ANI)

