Beyonce shares pictures of her twins in 2019 'Bey-cap' video

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): American singer Beyonce shared never seen before pictures of her twins Sir and Rumi in '2019 Bey-Cap' video.

According to Fox News, Beyonce started off her new year by looking back on wonderful memories of 2019 and also gave a little sneak-peak into her family to her fans.

The 38-year old pop-star shared the video on her social media account that included everything from heading Coachella to the birthdays of her three kids, daughter Blue Ivy and Rumi and son Sir, Valentine's day, her 'Homecoming' documentary and much more.



Beyonce captioned the post, '2019 Bey-Cap.'

The singer included a couple of shots of her twins' birthday party, which featured them sitting in front of large letters that spelt out "Two" and Sir walking around in an adorable outfit.

Blue Ivy's seventh birthday party seemed to be a dress-up costume event with multiple outfit changes for the young star in the making.

Queen B also shared some PDA moments with husband Jay Z, the couple can be seen kissing at the Roc Nation brunch in February.

She even included a few pictures from her family's holiday photoshoot in which Jay and Sir wore matching tuxedos while Beyonce, Blue, and Rumi were coordinating in white dresses. "Cheers to 2020," the message read. (ANI)

