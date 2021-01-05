Beyonce shares soul-stirring birthday wish for mother

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): Hollywood's pop singer Beyonce shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt birthday note for her mother on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old actor dug out a captivating throwback picture of her mother on social media that features the gorgeous her posing effortlessly in an animal print yellow jumpsuit.

With the capture, the 'Destiny's Child' star penned a gratifying note that reads, "Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch! You are my Queen, my heart, my strength, the bone in my spine. You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep deep!"





More than two million fans liked the post within a few hours of being published. Many fans left red heart emoticons and lovestruck emoticons and adored the photograph in the comments section.

Earlier, while celebrating New Year, American singer-actor Beyonce reflected on some of the most memorable and uplifting moments of 2020, which included time spent with her children eight and a half-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. (ANI)

