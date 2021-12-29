'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallee's cause of death revealed

Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): The cause of death of ace director Jean-Marc Vallee, who passed away recently, has been revealed.

The filmmaker's representative confirmed to Fox News that he had died of a heart attack.

His cause of death was not provided when Vallee's representative initially confirmed the news. The director died on Sunday in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.



Vallee won a pair of Emmys in 2017 for directing and producing HBO's 'Big Little Lies' starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and more. He'd earned an additional nomination for his picture editing on the show before later earning two more nominations for his work on the limited series 'Sharp Objects'.

He was also nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for his work as an editor on 'Dallas Buyers Club', which he also directed.

Vallee was also known for 2009's 'The Young Victoria', starring Emily Blunt, 2014's 'Wild', starring Witherspoon, and 2015's 'Demolition', starring Jake Gyllenhaal. (ANI)

