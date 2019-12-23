Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson spotted on coffee date

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): American actor Bill Hader and his former co-star Rachel Bilson are prompting speculations that they are dating as the duo were spotted grabbing coffee in Bill's hometown, Oklahoma.

In the hometown, the couple was seen holding hands in Starbucks. Later, they were joined by the former 'Saturday Night Live' star's family members. Also in early November, they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles, reported Us Weekly.

In 2013, Hader and Bilson co-starred in the romantic comedy 'The To-Do List', after which they split in 2017. The movie was helmed and written by the comedian's then-wife Maggie Carey.

The couple split in 2017 after 11 years of marriage and share three children, 10-year-old Hannah, 7-year-old Harper, and 5-year-old Hayley.

In January, in an interview with Variety, Hader said that he is a friend with his ex-wife. The pair share joint physical and legal custody of their kids, but he burst into tears in between the interview as he admitted that his busy career kept him from seeing his children as much as he wanted to.

He also confessed in the interview that it was a terrible feeling as he did see his kids for a total of five days in the summer season. (ANI)

