Bill Skarsgard open to playing Pennywise in third 'It' movie

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Ready to meet the demonic clown Pennywise again? Well, actor Bill Skarsgard recently revealed that he is open to playing the role of Pennywise in a third 'It' movie, if the story works out.
The second part of director Andy Muschietti's 'It' is currently in theatres and so far, 'IT: Chapter Two' is performing well at the box office.
A major part of the 'It' movies' ability to induce fear in its audience is due to Pennywise, played by Skarsgard. With 'It: Chapter Two', the demonic clown has reached the end of his tale - or has he? During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Skarsgard said that he would be willing to portray Pennywise again, but only if it "had the right type of approach to it."
"It would have to be the right type of approach to it. The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story," Skarsgard said.
The actor added that a prequel, exploring things in the past, could work as an interesting plot for the next film.
"There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring. Obviously that would be a story that's not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun," he said.
Muschietti helmed 'It: Chapter Two', which picks up 27 years after the events of the first installment 'It'. The sequel features the Losers Club, now adults, who return to face the evil clown Pennywise.
The Losers' Club returns home to Derry, Maine (a fictional town created in the film) 27 years after the events shown in the first movie. Most of them have left their small town behind, as well as their childhood trauma. But they made a pact: If Pennywise ever returns, they are all to finish off what they started and that time has come!
James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean play the grown-up versions of the gang known as The Losers' Club. Skarsgard also returned to portray the evil Pennywise.
Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Olef, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Jaeden Martell will all reprise their roles as the younger counterparts.
The sequel had hit the big screens on September 6.
The first installment, 'It', is based on Stephen King's beloved 1986 novel about a group of children terrorised by a monstrous entity that takes the form of a demonic clown. Directed by Muschietti, the first film became one of the biggest genre hits of all time, earning USD 700 million worldwide and USD 327.5 million domestically. It remains the fourth highest-grossing R-rated movie until now. (ANI)

