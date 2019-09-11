Actor Bill Skarsgard
Actor Bill Skarsgard

Bill Skarsgard says his daughter's room is filled with 'Pennywise' teddy bears

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Bill Skarsgard, who plays 'Pennywise the Clown' in 'It Chapter 2', has revealed that he has an 11-month-old daughter and her room is stuffed with 'Pennywise' teddy bears.
"I've gotten a bunch of fun merch and stuff throughout the years, so her little baby room is filled with all these 'Pennywise' teddy bears," he shared on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', cited E! News.
The actor also revealed that he would frequently Facetime his girlfriend and daughter while in full costume in an interview with 'Good Morning America'.
In a previous Instagram post, his girlfriend Alida Morberg shared that she is "so scared" of horror movies, but, admittedly, it was difficult for Bill to avoid talking to her in full Pennywise attire while on-set.
"I would be in the whole get-up sometimes for 14-hours straight," he shared. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:28 IST

BTS fans take Twitter by storm on rapper RM's birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): As South Korean rapper and songwriter Kim Nam-joon, popularly known as RM, ringed in his 25 (Korean age 26) birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the crooner by trending 18 different kinds of hashtags on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:20 IST

Jennifer Aniston divulges details about 'Goddess Circle' she...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): The 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, who is all set to return to TV after 15 years with 'The Morning Show', has revealed about the 'Goddess Circle' which she does with her famous friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:18 IST

Alex Rodriguez drops hint about his and Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez revealed some major details about his and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:06 IST

Ishaan, Ananya starrer 'Khaali Peeli' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's upcoming outing 'Khaali Peeli' went on floors on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:43 IST

We really love Katharine, says David Foster's daughter for stepmother

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): It seems that David Foster's daughters have happily accepted their stepmother Katherine McPhee when Erin opened up about respecting her for having five adult stepdaughters, who are "older than her."

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:46 IST

Antonio Banderas used his heart condition to prepare for role in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Spanish actor-producer Antonio Banderas opened up about how he used his medical condition in 2017 to prepare for his upcoming film 'Pain and Glory.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:39 IST

Jennifer Aniston returns to TV after 15 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston who was last seen on the small screen in 'Friends' is back with 'The Morning Show' after 15 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:37 IST

Miley Cyrus pays emotional tribute to hairstylist Oribe Canales at NYFW

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Pop icon Miley Cyrus recently got emotional during a speech and performance to pay tribute to her late hairstylist Oribe Canales.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:29 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr spotted with girlfriend Claudine De Niro at NYFW...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr was spotted with his girlfriend Claudine De Niro at a New York Fashion Week after-party on Sunday night at Gitano Jungle Terraces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:28 IST

Here's how Ariana Grande is making fans love crocs

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande just hit the right fashion note by wearing a pair of funky crocs which made fans follow her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:59 IST

Wendy Williams wants to marry again!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams, who had a bad past with her ex-husband and manager Kevin Hunter, has announced that she wants to marry again.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:48 IST

Jennifer Lopez overwhelmed after hearing positive reviews for 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is overwhelmed by the reviews praising her performance in the upcoming film 'Hustlers'.

Read More
iocl