Billie Eilish extends adorable birthday wishes to her mother

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish on Sunday extended warm birthday wishes to her "beautiful mama" and shared pictures to mark the special day.



The 18-year-old musician shared multiple throwback pictures and a video of Maggie Baird, who is also an actor, voice artist, and singer.

The first post shared on Instagram saw a throwback snippet from Maggie's acting days, followed by a picture of the mother-daughter duo.



"& to the best thing that's ever happened to dis world happy birthday to my beautiful mama," the Grammy-winner captioned the post.

Two weeks earlier, as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, the 'Bad Guy' singer had postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice. (ANI)

