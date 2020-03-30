A picture shared by Billie Eilish with her mother (Image courtesy: Instagram)
A picture shared by Billie Eilish with her mother (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Billie Eilish extends adorable birthday wishes to her mother

ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish on Sunday extended warm birthday wishes to her "beautiful mama" and shared pictures to mark the special day.

The 18-year-old musician shared multiple throwback pictures and a video of Maggie Baird, who is also an actor, voice artist, and singer.
The first post shared on Instagram saw a throwback snippet from Maggie's acting days, followed by a picture of the mother-daughter duo.

"& to the best thing that's ever happened to dis world happy birthday to my beautiful mama," the Grammy-winner captioned the post.
Two weeks earlier, as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, the 'Bad Guy' singer had postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice. (ANI)

iocl
iocl