New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish on Sunday extended warm birthday wishes to her "beautiful mama" and shared pictures to mark the special day.
The 18-year-old musician shared multiple throwback pictures and a video of Maggie Baird, who is also an actor, voice artist, and singer.
The first post shared on Instagram saw a throwback snippet from Maggie's acting days, followed by a picture of the mother-daughter duo.
"& to the best thing that's ever happened to dis world happy birthday to my beautiful mama," the Grammy-winner captioned the post.
Two weeks earlier, as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, the 'Bad Guy' singer had postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice. (ANI)
Billie Eilish extends adorable birthday wishes to her mother
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:48 IST
