Billie Eilish makes her Oscar appearance in oversized white tracksuit

California [US], Feb 10 (ANI): After creating history at this year's Grammy's by sweeping all the four top honours, singer Billie Eilish grabbed eyeballs with her oversized cool tracksuit appearance on the red carpet of 92nd Academy Awards.

Departing from the usual evening gowns, Eilish took forward her own style statement in the 2020 Oscars, choosing to down a white oversized Chanel tracksuit.

Slaying the long nails, this time in black, she added on the fingerless gloves and multiple necklaces that completed her look.

Ellish, who has lime green hair, will later give a special performance at the ceremony.

The event will also take forward the musical talents of Elton John and Idina Menzelas as they will grace the stage with a stellar performance.

The 92nd Oscars -- Hollywood's grandest celebration -- kickstarted drawing movie enthusiasts' attention as their favourite celebrities don tuxes and gown and strut on the red carpet.

The 2020 Oscars is being held in Dolby Theatre at Los Angeles. (ANI)

