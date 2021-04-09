Billie Eilish's brother reveals reason behind her blonde hair transformation

Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): The green hair colour trendsetter and American singer Billie Eilish has now become completely blonde and here is the reason why she chose the unexpected makeover.

The Grammy award winning pop star Billie Eilish has blown away her fans again and this time it is not her music, but her new blonde hair.



While fans were still suspecting what could be the reason behind the 'Lovely' artist's sudden decision to turn into a Blonde, TMZ spotted her brother Finneas and asked him to comment on the big hair change.

"This shows her evolution," he replied.



Finneas, who co-wrote and produced most of Billie's tracks on her debut album, says a new hairstyle is one of the easiest ways to change your persona and Billie did it because she's growing.

The 19-year old star who had already snagged 7 Grammys, has become one of the iconic stars for this generation to inspire a lot many.



"Billie traded in her iconic green hair for blonde locks to demonstrate her evolution as a person and an artist," Finneas added.

While telling how her hair needed 6 weeks to go from green to blonde, her brother also dropped some hints about a new album and how long she will be rocking the new 'do. (ANI)

