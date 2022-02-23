Billie Lourd flaunts her bachelorette party look

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): American actor Billie Lourd has recently shared on social media a sneak peek inside what looked like her bachelorette party.

According to People magazine, Lourd, who is engaged to Austen Rydell, posed for a car selfie in the first slide, which showed off her heart sunglasses and veil.

In the set, the American Horror Story'' star could be seen donning white leisure set with feather trim, worn over a crop top.



She accessorized the look with a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses and white Minnie Mouse-themed bridal headwear, plus a bedazzled white purse, which was adorned with various coloured gems, and white sneakers.

In the caption, Lourd simply placed a bride emoji between two flaming heart emojis and included a series of themed hashtags.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, Lourd received some love from a group of her loyal fans. "The vibe we should all strive for," one user wrote as another commented, "literally so gorgeous omg."

Rydell had announced that he and Lourd were engaged back in June 2020. At the time, he shared the happy news on Instagram, including Lourd's reaction.

As per People magazine, the couple share one-year-old son Kingston Fisher. Lourd reconnected with Rydell in 2017 after they dated for a time when they were younger. (ANI)

