Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie
Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie have no bad blood

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton recently talked about his cordial relationship with his ex-wife, who he had separated from sixteen years ago.
"We're good friends. We've been friends for years and years and years. So we keep up with each other. She's not in town a lot, so we don't see each other much, but we talk," the actor said at Tribeca TV Festival's presentation reported Us Weekly.
Jolie and Thornton tied the knots back in May 2000 and parted their ways in June 2002. Two of them gave divorce to each other in May 2003.
The 'Bad Santa' star had previously opened up about the relationship with the actor during an interview with GQ in November 2016 and had said that he "never felt good enough for her," referring to her humanitarian works which did not go well with his choice of an easygoing lifestyle.
Angelina Jolie later moved on with ace actor Brad Pitt, with whom she got married in August 2014. In October 2014, Thornton also secretly got married to Connie Angland.
In 2016 the 'Maleficent' actor filed for divorce with Pitt. They together share six children- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:33 IST

Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend join Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Rupert Friend will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:24 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her secret to relationship with Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Life of celebrities is no different from others when it comes to marriage and Hailey Baldwin is proving the same.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:18 IST

Portugal selects 'The Domain' to enter Oscars' International...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Portugal has selected 'The Domain' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:24 IST

Felicity Huffman may serve sentence in a prison close to her residence

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Lawyers of Actor Felicity Huffman who has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scam are now working on to ensure that she gets to serve her sentence at a prison facility closer to her house.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:17 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives praises from author Paulo Coelho

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho has appreciated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix series 'Sacred Games'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:16 IST

Priyanka pens heartfelt note post 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): As 'The Sky Is Pink' premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:56 IST

Anurag Kashyap, Abhishek shares memories as 'Manmarziyaan' turns one

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a screenshot of Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Story on photo-sharing application and a small clip as their film, 'Manmarziyaan' clocked one year today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of 'Takht' session

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): It looks like the preparation for filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film 'Takht' is in full swing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput shares to-do-list: Want to fly plane,...

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently entertained the audience with his film 'Chhichhore', on Saturday, shared his to-do-list in life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:30 IST

Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood make first red carpet appearance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Newly married couple 'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood made heads turn as they made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at the 2019 Saturn Awards in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:25 IST

Irrfan Khan back in Mumbai after 'successful surgery' in London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Actor Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai after a 'successful surgery', post wrapping up his upcoming film 'Angrezi Medium' in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:10 IST

Gigi Hadid sued for posting photo of ex Zayn Malik

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been sued for copyright infringement after she shared a photo of her ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

Read More
iocl