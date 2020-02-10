Billy Porter makes glitzy mark in golden at 2020 Oscars red carpet

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Making a stylish mark at the 92nd Academy Awards, American singer-performer Billy Porter grabbed eyeballs as he dressed up in the most glitzy ensemble at the red carpet on Sunday (local time).

Porter dropped the major angelic moment dressed in a shimmery golden flaky top paired up with a skirt coloured in different hues of peach.

Adding the oomph factor to his starry ensemble, Porter wore a pair of golden-brown boots that had a tint of sparkle to it.

Porter, who is known for his bold style, completed his look with a golden eye gear and a matching bracelet.

The singer shared his unusually attractive outfit from the red carpet on his Instagram post.



Porter had made a mark with his glamorous ensembles at the red carpets of Golden Globes, Critics Choice Award and Grammy's earlier this year.

The Academy Awards will bestow accolades on artists recognising their excellent contributions in the cinema industry today.

The champagne-soaked gala event is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. (ANI)

