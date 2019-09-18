Poster of the film, Image Courtesy: Twitter
Poster of the film, Image Courtesy: Twitter

Birds of Prey: First look poster featuring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn revealed!

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:22 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Makers released the first look poster of 'Birds of Prey' starring Australian actor Margot Robbie on Wednesday.
The poster features the actor in popular Harley Quinn's avatar.
The 29-year-old actor appears surprisingly mysterious in her latest eye-catching look with other characters of the flick flying around her face.
With 'Mind over mayhem' written on Robbie's neck in pink, the poster is giving a cryptic feel to grab the audience's attention.
The flick in which Robbie will reprise her 'Suicide Squad' role as Harley Quinn, with Cathy Yan directing the film, is set to hit the big screen on February 7, 2020.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, several actresses are being tested with Robbie, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Margaret Qualley, and Cristin Milioti.
The studio has a stand-alone Joker movie set to open on October 4, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:53 IST

