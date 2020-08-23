'Black Adam' will introduce Justice Society of America

Washington DC [US], Aug 23 (ANI): Good news for all DC fans! The upcoming 'Black Adam' super-hero film will introduce the Justice Society of America.

The Justice Society of America is a popular superhero team introduced by DC Comics in 1940. Originally including Green Lantern, Atom, Flash, Hawkman, Hour-Man, Spectre, Sandman and Doctor Fate, there have been scores of other members and iterations of the group through the years in comic books.

The surprise announcement was made during the during DC Fandome's 'Black Adam' panel on Saturday, reported Variety.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who is playing the titular Black Adam, was joined by his co-star Noah Centineo, who plays Black Adam's foe Atom Smasher, to reveal the information.

According to Variety, in an animated teaser video, Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone were announced as Atom Smasher's fellow JSA members that will appear in the film.

"I have a knack for destroying bullies, but there are some who think I need help," The 48-year-old star narrated as Black Adam in the video.

"Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They call themselves the Justice Society, an organization that believes in fighting for truth and justice. Well, I'm going to teach them that the only beliefs I fight for are mine. Welcome to the truth, justice, and the Black Adam way," he added.

Ahead of the virtual panel, Johnson released a tease of his character's costume, where he is seen dressed in a powerful black suit with a cape and lit eyes. 'Black Adam' is slated to release on 22 December, next year. (ANI)



