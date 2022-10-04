'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler considered quitting filmmaking after Chadwick Boseman's death

Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler has revealed that he considered quitting filmmaking after actor Chadwick Boseman's demise.

Coogler opened up about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Variety reported.

"I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business,'" Coogler stated.

"I didn't know if I could make another movie period [or] another 'Black Panther' movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, 'Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'"

Boseman died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.



Coogler also shared that he spent weeks revisiting footage of himself with Boseman, who he saw as a major creative collaborator and champion of "Black Panther."

Returning to memories of his own relationship with the actor, the filmmaker began to rediscover his passion for the kingdom of Wakanda and its narrative possibilities.

"I was poring over a lot of conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life," Coogler continued. "I decided that it made more sense to keep going."

Coogler has returned to direct Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which follows characters played by returning cast members Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke, as they confront the death of Boseman's King T'Challa.

On Monday, the second trailer of 'Wakanda Forever' was released. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

