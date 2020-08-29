'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman passes away due to cancer at 43

Washington D.C. [USA], August 29 (ANI): Actor Chadwick Boseman best known for his work in 'Black Panther' died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The confirmation of the demise of the star was given by his team through a statement shared on Twitter.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement read.

Through the statement, the 'Da 5 Bloods' actor's team shared how he had been consistent with work even during this last phase and amid the "surgeries and chemotherapy."

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement read.

"It was the honor of his life to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement further read.

Boseman is survived by his wife and his family.

Before starring in Marvel's superhero flick, Boseman rose to stardom with his characters of Black American icons in '42' and 'Get On Up.' (ANI)

