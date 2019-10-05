Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their third child

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Actress Blake Lively welcomed her baby number three with husband Ryan Reynolds.
According to multiple reports, the actress recently gave birth to a baby. The couple has not revealed the sex or the name of the baby but they are overjoyed by the arrival of their third child, reported E! News.
The little bundle of joy will join siblings 4-year-old James Reynolds and 2-year-old Inez Reynolds.
The 31-year-old actress announced her third pregnancy earlier this year.
In May, she surprised fans with her baby bump at the New York City premiere of 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu'.
As the couple is known for being notoriously private about their kids, they kept details about their third child under wraps.
However, back in 2015, the 42-year-old actor gave E! News a glimpse into his life as a new father.
"There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes," he said at the time. "But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face. I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you'd kill it. But when it's a baby, it's the best thing that ever happened to you."
The following year, the couple announced their second child. At the time, a source told E! News that they always wanted a big family. "They are very excited," the insider previously shared. "Blake always wanted two or three kids." (ANI)

