Blake Lively confirms she and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed baby four, "been busy''

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): 'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds and the 'Gossip Girl' fame actor Blake Lively are now official parents to their fourth kid.

Blake did not say it in a straightforward way. Rather she posted a picture sans baby bump and wrote a cryptic note.

Blake posted a frame with Ryan and his mother, Tammy. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023... been busy," she wrote in the Instagram post on Sunday.

Many of Lively's followers left comments in the post that pointed out the absence of a baby bump.

"Epic post! For all the reasons!!!" wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

The couple has three daughters, James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3).

Ryan earlier shared how the pair's three daughters feel about the new addition.

"They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready."

"I'm very excited," the star added of his own feelings. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited," reported People.

Lively first revealed her pregnancy with baby No 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

About balancing work and life, Lively earlier said about her husband, "And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she said. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set, not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned", reported People.

Lively continued, "He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life."

"He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet," she said. "And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."

The couple has not shared the picture of the newborn yet. (ANI)