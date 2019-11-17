Blake Lively
Blake Lively

Blake Lively deletes all her Instagram posts yet again!

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:34 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Once again Blake Lively has deleted almost all her posts from her official Instagram handle and it seems her intention was the same as the first time she did it.
The 32-year-old actor left only a single post, which is a two-minute trailer for her upcoming film 'The Rhythm Section'.
In the film set to release next year in January, Lively is playing Stephanie Patrick, a woman who is after taking revenge for her family's death because of a not-so-accidental plane crash.
'The Rhythm Section' also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
Before this Blake Lively deleted all her posts back in May 2018 while promoting 'A Simple Favour', reported Us Weekly.
She also unfollowed everyone including husband Ryan Reynolds. But the actor followed 28 users named Emily Nelson, which was the name of her character in the flick, co-starring Anna Kendrick.
Reacting to the situation, the 'Deadpool' actor jokingly said an appearance on 'Smallzy's Surgery', "Definitely stings. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from."
However, Lively lifted the shift after a while.
"Reuploading my page and loving this excuse to post this [100 emoji] outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day," Lively wrote in May 2018.
"Because after a couple days it's strange to post, like you're hung up on how awesome you were 2 days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt. But then you realize it's way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking??! You should've just posted the next day! What are you gonna do now?!? You can't let that outfit go unposted!" she continued.
"And then you realise something even more important--you've lost your cool entirely. Thanks social media. You've officially taken my chill," she added.
'The Rhythm Section' will hit theatres on January 31, 2020. (ANI)

