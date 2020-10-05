Blake Shelton gushes over Gwen Stefani in sweet birthday post

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): American singer Blake Shelton marked the 51st birthday of his life partner Gwen Stefani with a special social media post.

The pop star took to Instagram to share a love-soaked picture of the couple in a cornfield where Stefani is seen holding the crooner's arms while he strums a guitar.

According to Fox News, the shot appears to be a still from their music video 'Happy Anywhere.'



"It's a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I'd write a song for you every single day if I could," Shelton's post read.

Fans of the couple flooded the post with heartfelt comments.

The pair has many songs that they have worked together like duet tracks, 'Go Ahead And Break My Heart,' 'Nobody But You,' and others. (ANI)

