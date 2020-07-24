Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani release their duet song 'Happy Anywhere'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Musician couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Friday dropped their new country duet 'Happy Anywhere.'

According to Fox News, the couple is seen gushing over finding love and happiness at every place in the world ad long as they have each other.

The chorus of the song says "I'm running wide open / I was born with my feet in motion / But since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere / Any map dot location / You're always my destination / You're the only thing that I'm chained to / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you."

The duo had on earlier on Tuesday announced the duet and shared a sneak peek of their music video on 'Good Morning America.'

The couple had previously collaborated for 'Nobody But You' in 2019 as well as 2016's 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart.'(ANI)

