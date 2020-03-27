Blake Shelton shares 'quarantine mullet' as Gwen Stefani shaves his stripes

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): American singer Gwen Stefani is helping out fiance Blake Shelton with his mullet, which he's growing out as a 'symbol of hope' during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 43-year-old country singer took to Twitter on Thursday and showed off his progress in hair-do, revealing that Stefani has taken matters into her own hands.

Shelton wrote, "Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020...@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."



Along with the message Shelton posted a short video clip featuring his mullet on full display, with the sides of his head buzzed short and two stripes shaved out just above his head.

A pair of hands, presumably Stefani's, are noticed playing with the beginnings of Shelton's mullet.

In a photo shared by Shelton on Twitter, the two appear to be enjoying their time in isolation with one another.

The snap featured Shelton sitting down looking straight into the camera while he sports camouflage, while Stefani rests her hand on his shoulder and her foot -- camouflage shoe and all -- on her fiance's knee.

"Our first quarantine photoshoot... Should've been the Nobody But You cover..." Shelton said, referencing their recent duet, "D--n it!" (ANI)

