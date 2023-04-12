'Bling Emprie' actor Kelly Li Mi blessed with baby girl

Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Good news!! 'Bling Empire' star Kelly Mi Li and her boyfriend William Ma, were blessed with a baby girl on April 9.

On Tuesday, Kelly took to her Instagram and shared the news with her fans.

She dropped a string of adorable pictures in which she could be seen holding her baby girl and lying on the hospital bed.

"Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny. After a little over 24 hours of labor, you're finally here! There's so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can't wait to show you around!," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Mi Li (@kellymili)



In one of the pictures, her boyfriend Willian also joined the 'Bling Empire' actor and the newborn baby.

Soon after the actor shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

"Awwww happy happy bday little one!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Omggggg soooo beautiful congratulations."

"congratulations to you both!!! she's the cutes," a user commented.

Earlier in December 2022, Kelly Mi Li hosted a few friends for the 'gender reveal' where she revealed to her friends that she is having a baby girl with her boyfriend.

Kelly took to Instagram to share a video of the cupcakes and her dog. In the video, Kelly cut one of the cupcakes which had pink frosting inside, revealing that she is expecting a baby girl.

She, however, at that time did not reveal the name of her boyfriend.

According to Page Six, a US-based media company, despite keeping her man's identity under wraps for most of her pregnancy, he was revealed in February during their baby shower.

Kelly Mi Li was earlier dating Andrew Gray, as shown in the show 'Bling Empire'. (ANI)