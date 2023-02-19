'Blood and Treasure' canceled after 2 seasons

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): "Blood & Treasure" won't be coming back for a third season on CBS or Paramount+.

Variety, a US-based media house, has confirmed the news.

The action-adventure thriller follows antiquities specialist Danny McNamara and crafty art thief Lexi Vaziri as they work together to apprehend a cold-blooded terrorist who finances his assaults using the stolen treasure.



"When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artefact and kidnaps Danny's mentor Dr Anna Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Anna. As they chase down Farouk, they encounter unscrupulous individuals who may be useful allies or dangerous enemies, including Aiden Shaw, an arms dealer who acts solely in his self-interest, and Simon Hardwick, an expert at procuring pilfered artefacts," reads the official series description.

Father Chuck, a childhood friend of Danny's who works at the Vatican Foreign Ministry in Rome, helps the unlikely pair throughout their escapades. Interpol agent Gwen Karlsson, who wants to bring Farouk to justice but won't permit Danny and Lexi to break international laws in the process, becomes interested in Danny and Lexi's search. Danny and Lexi unintentionally find themselves in the middle of a conflict over the birthplace of civilisation as they travel the world in search of eliminating their target.

