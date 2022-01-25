'Bob Hearts Abishola' renewed for fourth season at CBS

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): 'Bob Hearts Abishola' has been renewed for season four at CBS, with the broadcaster also announcing a season five renewal for 'The Neighborhood' and a season two renewal for 'Ghosts'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the dramas have been picked up by the broadcaster after it previously announced a three-year renewal for the 'Big Bang Theory' prequel 'Young Sheldon'.

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, 'Bob Hearts Abishola' is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.



Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

According to a statement released by Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, 'Bob Hearts Abishola' "continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storyline."

The drama, available to stream on the official site of CBS, stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi and Anthony Okungbowa.

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The executive producers are Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins. Gina Yashere is a co-executive producer and writer. (ANI)

