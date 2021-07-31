Bob Odenkirk says he is taking time to recover after 'small heart attack'

Washington [US], July 31 (ANI): 'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk says he is doing fine after suffering a small heart attack.

The 58-year-old star shared on Twitter that he's going to be okay following the health scare, which led him to be hospitalised on Tuesday after he collapsed on the sets of 'Better Call Saul'.

Odenkirk gave a shoutout to his doctors, as well as those who have been sharing their good wishes since the news of the incident.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he tweeted.



The 'Breaking Bad' actor revealed the medical condition that brought him to the hospital but said he is on the mend.

Sharing what happened for the first time, Odenkirk said, "I had a small heart attack."

He added, "But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."





As per People magazine, on Wednesday, the actor's reps said he was in stable condition at an Albuquerque, N.M. hospital after suffering a "heart-related incident" on the set of his popular series.

On the same day, Odenkirk's son Nate tweeted that his dad was "going to be okay."

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after collapsing on set while filming his show's sixth and final season. As the news broke, many, including his former 'Breaking Bad' co-star Bryan Cranston, appealed for "positive energy" and "prayers" for his friend.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Cranston wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you," he concluded.

'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando also asked fans to send Odenkirk healing thoughts, tweeting, "Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family - let's hope to have him back as soon as possible I love u so much, my friend xo."

Odenkirk was in New Mexico for the shooting of the last season of 'Better Call Saul', the popular 'Breaking Bad' spinoff. In the hit show, Odenkirk stars as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, a role that has earned him four lead actor Emmy nominations.

Production on the final season began in April, but it's unclear how much more filming remains, or how his heart attack will impact the rest of the shooting. (ANI)

