Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note post his funeral

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): After Bob Saget laid to rest, his wife Kelly Rizzo penned an emotional tribute for him on social media.

Describing Bob Saget as 'incredible man on earth', Rizzo wrote: "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."

American actor and comedian Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on January 9. He was 65 when he breathed his last.

In her post, Rizzo stated that she is grateful for all the love that Saget gave her.

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever.got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you," she expressed.



She continued: "Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."



Saget and Rizzo met in 2015 and later married in 2018.

Rizzo also noted the ambitions that Saget had that will never be fulfilled.

"Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up).....Honey, I love you more than anything, forever," she concluded.

Saget was previously married to Sherri Kramer between 1982 and 1997 - and he is survived by their three daughters. (ANI)

