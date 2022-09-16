Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne to work with Robert De Niro in 'Inappropriate Behaviour'

Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): Hollywood actors Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro are all set to collaborate for an upcoming road-trip comedy film 'Inappropriate Behaviour'.

Helmed by Tony Goldwyn, the film also stars Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg and newcomer William Fitzgerald.

According to Variety, 'Inappropriate Behavior' follows the story of a successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comedian, Max Bernal (Cannavale), who has recently blown up his career and marriage, and moves in with his father (De Niro). When he and his ex-wife Jenna (played by Cannavale's real-life partner, Byrne) disagree about how to care for their 11-year-old autistic son Ezra (played by Fitzgerald), Max decides to kidnap his son and take him on a cross-country epic journey... with comically disastrous results.

Written by Tony Spiridakis, the production of the film is all set to begin later this month.



The release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Robert De Niro will soon be seen sharing screen space with himself as the acting legend is set to star in the upcoming gangster drama 'Wise Guys'.

For De Niro, this film is a return to the genre that turned him into a star. Along with 'Goodfellas', he made a name for himself in crime dramas like 'The Godfather Part II', 'Mean Streets' and 'Casino'.

His more recent credits include 'Joker' and Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman', which used extensive digital technology to de-age De Niro and his co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

He's re-teaming with Scorsese on Apple's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', a Western crime drama about the 1920 Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation, as per Variety. (ANI)

