Actor Daniel Craig
'Bond 25' official title and release date revealed!

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Speculations on the name of the much-awaited 'Bond 25' movie has been finally put to rest.
The Daniel Craig starrer will be called "No Time To Die", revealed a 30-second teaser put out on Tuesday by the official 007 YouTube channel
In addition, a tweet announced the film will be released on April 3, 2020, in the United Kingdom and on April 8 in the United States.


'No Time To Die' will see Daniel return as James Bond 007. The film will also see Christoph Waltz reprise his role as James Bond's arch-enemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld.
The full star cast of the new film was revealed in April as the production officially began, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek confirmed to play the film's villain. Other new additions include Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah.
Returning cast members include Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.
The film will be shot in various locations including London, Italy, and Norway. Boyle was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is directing the film with a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The film revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be tough, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous technology.
'Bond 25' has had a tumultuous journey with reports of issues, including filming delays due to Craig's ankle injury, Rami Malek's conflicting schedule, on-set explosions and actor Grace Jones walking off the set after disappointment in the size of her cameo role. (ANI)

