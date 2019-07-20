A still from the trailer
A still from the trailer

Boseman Chadwick on intense chase in '21 Bridges' trailer

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Comic-Con 2019 brought in a lot of surprises, one of which was the second trailer of 'Avengers' directors Russo brother's upcoming production '21 Bridges'.
The thrilling trailer features an NYPD detective played by Chadwick Boseman, who sets out to hunt for a pair of cop killers unfolds a huge and surprising conspiracy.
Determined to chase and find the killers, the detective goes to extreme measures and orders shut down of all possible avenues to leave the city.
He shuts down 21 bridges, closes tunnels, seals off rivers, and eventually locks down the whole island of Manhattan. No one has a way in or out of the island which might either help or hurt this intense chase.
Sharing the trailer on their official twitter handle, Russo brothers wrote, "We couldn't be more proud of this movie. Don't miss the Comic-Con trailer for 21 Bridges movie."


Boseman who also starred in 'Black Panther' has teamed up with the 'Avengers' team for the upcoming thriller. The cast also includes big names like Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch and academy-award winner J.K. Simmons.
Brian Kirk has directed the flick that is written and produced by Boseman along with Logan Coles.
'21 Bridges' will hit theatres on September 27 this year. (ANI)

