Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow, Image courtesy: Instagram
Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow, Image courtesy: Instagram

Brad Falchuk opens up about moving in with Gwyneth Paltrow a year after marriage

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Writer-producer Brad Falchuk and actor Gwyneth Paltrow had a very sweet reason for not moving in together even after being married for almost a year.
In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Falchuk explained the reason why they decided to take it slow for the sake of their children from previous marriages, reported Fox News.
The moving-in process has been slow and according to the 'Pose' producer, it's for good reason.
The 48-year-old producer explained that blending their families was a delicate process and their children needed time to adjust. He has two kids from his previous relationship, while Paltrow shares Apple (15), and Moses (13), with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
"I'm moving in September. We've just done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it's the right thing to do. And it's really hard on kids. Come September, we're all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it'll be great," Falhcuk said.
Despite the attention their marriage has garnered, Falchuk said that the power couple doesn't let anything get in the way of their very "normal" bond.
"There's a media version of her and me but we're just home cooking dinner. Or she's just cooking me breakfast. That's all. We could not be a more normal couple," Falchuk said.
Falchuk added that his lady love is much better than him at brushing off the criticism about their lifestyle and space-sharing scenario.
He said, "Gwyneth has a very tough skin. She's like, 'You've got to relax.' At the end of the day, we're getting into bed together and nothing from the outside world or anybody's opinion means anything."
The much-in-love couple made headlines in June due to their unusual arrangement of living together only four days a week.
For the unversed, in June, the 'Iron Man' star admitted that Falchuk didn't actually live with her, despite being married for a year. Rather, he would spend four nights a week at her home and then crash at his pad for the remaining days.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, Paltrow explained that dividing the space has been healthy for their relationship and even noted that her married friends say "the way we live sounds ideal."
In an interview with InStyle earlier, the 'Avengers' actor said that "married life has been really good."
"I adore my husband. He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal, too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun," she added.
The couple first met when Paltrow appeared on 'Glee' and got hitched in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in September 2018 after dating for more than three years. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:54 IST

Anne Hathaway recalls feeling pressured to lose weight at 16

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American actor, Anne Hathaway, who will feature as the cover girl in the September issue of Allure magazine, will be talking about weight, body-shaming and misogynistic expectations from women in Hollywood, in the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:28 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and more to perform at 2019 MTV VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): The latest batch of celebrities to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has been announced and with a trunk of talent on deck, it's surely going to be an epic night!

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:25 IST

Placido Domingo's shows cancelled post allegations of sexual harassment

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Several scheduled performances of Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo have been cancelled owing to allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the singer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Brandon Thomas Lee thinks Miley Cyrus - Kaitlynn Carter romance is fake

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Pop-star Miley Cyrus's recent PDA with Kaitlynn Carter just days after ending her marriage with Liam Hemsworth is being considered as a cunning trick by some.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:15 IST

Lizzo would totally date a Hemsworth but isn't "messing with Miley's man"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Sorry Liam Hemsworth! While American singer Lizzo is down for dating a Hemsworth brother, it looks like she is more interested in his other family members rather than him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:27 IST

Hannah Brown reveals about her life struggles post appearance on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American model and television personality, Hannah Brown, has revealed that her life has become tough after featuring in a reality dating show.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:14 IST

Harry Styles turns down role in 'Little Mermaid'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American singer-actor Harry Styles has declined the offer to play a role in Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:57 IST

Heinz and Ed Sheeran collaborate for a noble cause

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Private company Heinz teamed up with American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran after the singer got the ketchup logo inked.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's personalised wishes cheer up Vicky Kaushal,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy after the two received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:22 IST

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya fined by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A fine of Rs 500 was imposed on Telugu film actor Naga Shaurya by the traffic police here for using black film on his car glasses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:17 IST

Vidya Balan shares cover of 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): What better than remembering the legacy of India's 'first female superstar' Sridevi than through a book dedicated to her? As a tribute to the late actor on her birth anniversary, Vidya Balan put out the cover of a book dedicated to and featuring late actor Sridevi on I

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:58 IST

Farhan Akhtar to distribute Hindi version of Amitabh Bachchan...

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up to win over hearts with his performance in forthcoming Telugu film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' which will be distributed in Hindi by Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Read More
iocl