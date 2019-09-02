Brad Pitt and Kanye West
Brad Pitt and Kanye West

Brad Pitt attends Kanye West's Sunday Service

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Kanye West's Sunday Service at Watts had a special A-list appearance by none other than actor Brad Pitt.
The actor seemingly did not appear in any of the videos shared by Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner but he did pop up in a few photos shared by fan accounts, reported People.
In one pair of images, West can be seen smiling as he shares a moment with the actor.
According to TMZ, Pitt's appearance at the Sunday Service was a spontaneous decision. A few days back, Pitt had been supporting his new film 'Ad Astra' at the Venice Film Festival.
Recently, Kardashian West gave fans their first look at her husband's upcoming album.
On Thursday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a cryptic photo on Twitter with the title of her husband's new album, 'Jesus Is King.'
The photo, which features a copy of the Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a flashlight, a jar of lemons and multiple rough drafts, focuses on a sheet of notebook paper teasing the album title and a potential tracklist.
The list ends with a note of Sept. 27 -- the album's slated release date.
In July, West had released the single 'Brothers' for season 2 of the BET drama 'Tales'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:08 IST

Jonas Brothers surprise fan after she missed concert due to chemotherapy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): In a sweet gesture, Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to a hospital to see a fan who could not attend their concert due to treatment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:36 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger slams fan who said she doesn't 'Do...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American author and wife of actor Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger slammed a troll who mocked her for posting selfies on social media and claimed that she doesn't "Do stuff for society".

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:51 IST

Artem Chigvintsev will not watch 'Dancing with the Stars' after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Artem Chigvintsev who is not included in the final cast of ABC competition series 'Dancing With the Stars,' is still reeling from his removal and will not tune in to this season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:02 IST

Travis Scott, Halsey roped in for Post Malone's upcoming album

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Post Malone has finally unveiled the guest list for his forthcoming album 'Hollywood's Bleeding.' The rapper has tapped in Halsey, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Ozzy Osbourne.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:38 IST

Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi welcome Ganpati home

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi were among the first few Bollywood actors to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:14 IST

Steven Soderbergh, Meryl Streep talk about why 'The Laundromat'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and actor Meryl Streep who is starring in Netflix's upcoming biographical comedy-drama 'The Laundromat', explained why the film was made in the comic genre even when it is based on Panama Papers, a serious issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Prince Harry looks forward to Africa trip with wife and son

Washington D.C. [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is all pumped to embark on his Africa trip with wife Duchess Meghan Markle and son, the young royal Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:41 IST

Rishi, Neetu get a visit from Juhi Chawla in NYC

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor set to soon return home to Mumbai after spending nearly 10 months in New York, received visitors actor Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta who showed up in the Big Apple to visit him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:37 IST

PM Modi's initiative to ban single-use plastic reaches 'Coolie...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastics has reached the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Gigi and Bella Hadid mourn grandmother's demise

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Saturday shared the sad news of her grandmother Ans van den Herik demise. Herik passed away at the age of 78 after battling cancer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:22 IST

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor joins protest against slashing trees of...

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor joined protesters who had gathered here on Sunday to voice their opposition to the decision by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to slash 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest, to make a car shed for the metro.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:12 IST

It's a wrap for 'Suits'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): It is a warp for American drama series 'Suits' as the actors finished shooting for the final scene.

Read More
iocl