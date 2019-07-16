Brad Pitt being eyed to star in upcoming period drama 'Babylon'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Brad Pitt is being eyed to star in the Hollywood period drama film 'Babylon'.

'La La Land' filmmaker Damien Chazelle and actor Emma Stone are also likely to team up again for the film, according to Deadline.

'Babylon' will be a drama film which will have an amalgamation of real and fictional characters. The script is written by Chazelle and the film is expected to have a significant budget.

'Babylon' will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt and Tobey Maguire. No further details about the film have been revealed yet.

Currently, Pitt is awaiting the release of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' alongside Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The two make their way through a changing film industry and fight to reclaim their fame.

Apart from DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, the film also stars late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

Perry, who will be last seen on the silver screen as Scott Lancer, a fictitious character in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 26 this year. (ANI)

