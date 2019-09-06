Brad Pitt hints at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mini-series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): While Brad Pitt's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is still running in theaters, the actor hinted at a possible mini-series of the movie.

Pitt affirmed that the director Quentin Tarantino has discussed the idea of expanding the film into episodes including added footages.

Variety quoted the actor during his conversation with the New York Times this week. When asked on Tarantino's plan of streaming the version of the film, the 55-year old actor said, "Yeah he's talked about it."

"It's a pretty arousing idea," Pitt added.

While the film found itself caught in a number of controversies, Pitt believes that the episodic version will be more successful.

"I'm curious to see if movies last, if movies stick around. What I notice about the younger generation is that they're used to receiving a lot of information at a much faster pace, and they're more inclined to watch a short series of episodes where you can stay in it as long as you want or jump out whenever you get bored," he explained.

Pitt also added that going and watching a film in a theatre is more of a "transportive experience" but also thinks that mini-series can give more freedom to each character.

"I look at series where you can spend much more time on characters and story and explore angles you don't always get to in the film," he said.

Citing Tarantino's 2015 film 'The Hateful Eight' which was transformed into a four-part mini-series, Pitt shared, "It's almost the best of both worlds."

"You have the cinema experience that exists, but you can actually put more content in a series format," Pitt added.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' hit big screens on July 26 this year and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead. (ANI)

