Brad Pitt is eager to work with Leonardo DiCaprio again

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Brad Pitt is looking forward to working with his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in future and has a perfect idea for the collaboration.

The two actors recently appeared at NBC's Today show, alongside co-star Margot Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino to promote their upcoming film.

During the show, DiCaprio (44) was asked if he would like to work with the 55-year old actor again, to which he said, "Of course".

"We talked about doing Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin stories...I want to do a Christmas album," Pitt instantly quipped.

Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the trailer features DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.

The future looks bleak for Dalton until he meets his next-door neighbour Sharon Tate, played by Robbie.

Robbie features as the late Hollywood actor Sharon Tate who, in real life, was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is slated to release in India on August 9, this year.


