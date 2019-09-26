Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is single despite dating rumours!

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Ladies, take note! Brad Pitt is very much single despite recent reports suggesting that he is dating Sat Hari Khalsa, holistic healer, and jewellery designer.
Despite recent reports, the actor is not dating Khalsa. Rather, a source told E! News that any rumour of a romantic relationship brewing between the two is "entirely false."
Instead, Pitt and Khalsa are simply friends, which they proved while celebrating his new film 'Ad Astra' last week. So singletons, rejoice, Pitt is still on the market!
At the movie's after-party, "she was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad," a second insider shared with E!. "But, at no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic," the insider added.
"Brad didn't really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people. It was just friendly and not romantic," continued the source.
It's not the first time that the duo has been spotted together. Last year, they were seen having a conversation at the Red Hot Chili Pepper Annual Benefit Gala.
"They seemed to know a lot of the same people and enjoyed themselves. They had a lot to talk about," an onlooker explained at that time.
Indeed, Khalsa has been visiting Pitt's L.A. home to help him on his spiritual journey.
"She's providing him with some guidance and has been a welcome breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life. He feels like he has a lot to learn to better himself," a source told E! News.
As the insider explained, "They are close friends."
This certainly isn't the first time that superstar's dating life has made headlines. Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, he's been linked to everyone from Kate Hudson to Sienna Miller to Charlize Theron and MIT professor Neri Oxman.
Recently, Pitt opened up about his romantic history while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Looking back on their first meeting at Melissa Etheridge's pool party years ago, Pitt recalled DeGeneres hitting on his girlfriend at that time.
"I actually, since then, have dated another one of your girlfriends. We'll talk about that later," the host revealed to Pitt.
The 55-year old actor was earlier married to 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston from 2000-05 and then walked down the aisle with Angelina Jolie in 2014 and separated two years after in 2016.
Pitt and Jolie share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
On the work front, the actor last starred in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The film hit the silver screens on August 15 in India. (ANI)

iocl