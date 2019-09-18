Actor Brad Pitt
Actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt may feature in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): There is a buzz that actor Brad Pitt may reunite with 'Snatch' director Guy Ritchie for his upcoming film 'The Gentlemen.'
The film starring Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey, could add last-minute scenes with Pitt, Page Six quoted a source.
Ritchie enjoyed working with the actor in the past and loved him so much in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' that "he's considering adding him to the lineup," said a source.
According to the outlet, Pitt has been approached. But another source said that the film is already in the can and Pitt's not in it.
The movie has gone through some changes. Originally the film was titled 'Toff Guys,' then 'Bush,' and actress Kate Beckinsale exited the project, replaced by Michelle Dockery. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Mandy Moore drops new song, first in 10 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of her show 'This Is Us,' singer-actress Mandy Moore released an original song and video 'When I Wasn't Watching' from her new album which is set to release in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:23 IST

'The Devil Wears Prada' to have musical adaptation with score by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The stage musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada is set to debut this summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:22 IST

Thomas Middleditch reveals swinging 'saved' his marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): 'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch recently revealed that it was swinging that saved his marriage.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:59 IST

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter files restraining order...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter saying that he threatened to kill his "pregnant wife and unborn child."

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:31 IST

Brad Pitt's curiosity about Chandrayaan-2 impresses netizens

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI/Sputnik): As many around the world continue to hope for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, a recent question by Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has once again raised everyone's curiosity around the Indian moon mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:12 IST

Jamie Bell to star in 'Without Remorse' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Jamie Bell may soon be seen starring in Paramount's adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel 'Without Remorse'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:00 IST

Kourtney Kardashian is considering to quit 'KUWTK'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about giving a thought to retiring from her popular reality show after a decade of keeping up with it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:16 IST

Taylor Swift announces 2020 concert dates

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Here's good news for Swifties out there! The pop superstar is soon going on tour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:57 IST

Meghan Markle's lifestyle website to remain shut

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will not be joining back her very own lifestyle website, The Tig.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:53 IST

Noah Centineo blonde beard has fans in frenzy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Noah Centineo who recently wrapped up shooting for 'To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You' is now showing off his blonde beard all around the internet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:51 IST

Hailey Baldwin opens up about her inferiority complex

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin revealed that at one point she "used to feel inferior" because of her height with models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:22 IST

Birds of Prey: First look poster featuring Margot Robbie as...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Makers released the first look poster of 'Birds of Prey' starring Australian actor Margot Robbie on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl