Kanye West and Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt opens about his bonding with Kanye West

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Looks like Brad Pitt and Kanye West are setting new BFF goals.
Pitt talked to Extra about his new buddy, West, during the premiere of his new movie 'Ad Astra' reported People.
"[We kept] just running [into each other] through the years," Pitt said of how he came to meet West. "I love that there's a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?"
"Envisioning the future and, you know, we can't forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open -- he should always get credit for that," he continued.
The 55-year-old actor was also spotted with the rapper during the Sunday Service, which he referred as "really beautiful."
"I think what he's doing is pretty special," Pitt said. "It's this real celebratory thing of people and it's a really loving vibe and it's beautiful -- it's huge, so beautiful. I find it really special."
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, earlier this week, the 'Troy' actor said that the gathering was "a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful." (ANI)

