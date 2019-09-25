Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt reflects on Angelina Jolie split, says 'had to understand my own culpability'

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:42 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Brad Pitt recently opened up about how his split from Angelina Jolie has impacted his character in the making of his new emotional space film 'Ad Astra'.
The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor addressed his split from the Oscar winner in a recent interview with NPR while discussing his role in the film, which tells the story of an astronaut on a mission to find his father in the outer reaches of the solar system, reported People.
On being asked whether his divorce had an effect on his performance in the space drama, Pitt said, "I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not."
"A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one -- and I'm speaking in general again -- but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don't want to go on like this," he continued.
In a previous interview with The New York Times, the 55-year-old reflected upon his decision to give up drinking, which came after his split from Jolie.
"I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privilege," Pitt said.
He went on to share with the outlet that he was moved by his fellow male group members in Alcoholics Anonymous.
"You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself," Pitt said.
"It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There's great value in that," Pitt continued.
He also confessed earlier that he used alcohol and marijuana as numbing agents before their breakup.
"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um -- cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running from feelings," he told GQ Style in May 2017.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. Pitt and Jolie share six children together: daughters Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), and Vivienne (11), and sons Maddox (18), Pax (15), and Knox (11). (ANI)

