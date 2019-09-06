Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt reveals he plans on making fewer films

Sep 06, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt, who is looking forward to a life which is less focussed on acting, opened up about his film career and revealed that he is planning to make fewer movies.
The actor, who rose to fame with the 1991 road movie 'Thelma and Louise', made an acclaimed return to the big screen with this year's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. His space drama 'Ad Astra' is set to hit the theatres soon. But back-to-back major movies does not mean he's looking to work more at this stage in his career. It's actually the opposite for the star, reported People.
"It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now," the 55-year-old actor said in a new interview with The New York Times.
"When you feel like you've finally got your arms around something, then it's time to go get your arms around something else," he added.
Pitt previously spoke to People at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', where he opened up about whether he had ever considered retiring given director of the film Quentin Tarantino's vocal stance on it.
Tarantino has often said he's retiring after 10 films, meaning he has one more left after 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
"No, I don't know. I don't know. I enjoy doing other things," Pitt said of whether he has thought about retiring from acting.
"I think that one day I'll just wake up and organically it'll be done. Maybe I won't wake up and that's why it'll be done," he added at that time.
Pitt also opened up to GQ Australia earlier this year about his interest in the movie industry as he gets older.
"I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot," he said about his recent projects with production company Plan B.
"But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game - not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters - I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all," he added.
He continued to the outlet, "But I'm curious to see what the future of [film] is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we're seeing more and more quality projects being made. We're seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there." (ANI)

