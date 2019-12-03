Brad Pitt reveals that he loses his cool 'at times'

Washington DC [USA], Dec 3 (ANI): Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt revealed in a recent interview that he loses his cool "at times".

Getting candid about his flaws with his former 'Legends of the Fall' co-star Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, Pitt said, "I lose it at times. I get sucked into something, and I can lose it. I take my hands off the wheel...I'm human."

When Hopkins called him "as easygoing as forever", the actor replied, "Pretty much, it's my gliding speed."

While Pitt didn't clearly mention any specific instance where he had lost his calm earlier, he allegedly got into a fight with his son Maddox three years ago following which Angeline Jolie had filed for divorce.

During the time the two were together, they would have "heated, screaming fights," a source told US Weekly previously.

In the recent interview with Hopkins, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor also spoke about turning his mistakes into lessons and said, "I'm realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else."

The actor admits committing mistakes and added that everyone does that, but he emphasised on what "you do after the mistake" because that defines a person.

"We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting," he continued.

It's been years that Pitt separated from his ex-wife and of late he was seen spending time with Alia Shawkat. The two were papped at rapper Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl.

However, a source told People magazine that the 55-year-old is "very much about keeping friends as friends." (ANI)

